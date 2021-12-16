French President Emmanuel Macron : mandatory COVID-19 jab is an option

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday it was possible the COVID-19 vaccine would eventually be made compulsory in France, but said it was not the priority for now.

Macron declined to rule out imposing new restrictions over Christmas, saying “one always needs to be cautious on such issues.” He also said he expected hospitals to be under a lot of pressure over the holidays, because of the high number of COVID-19 cases.

France is considering introducing mandatory PCR tests for all travellers entering the country from Britain, where infections linked to the Omicron variant are surging, a French government source said to Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

