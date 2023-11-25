French public broadcaster, France Télévisions, has signed a multi-year contract with Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris, London Stock Exchange: ETL) to broadcast two 4K channels on both terrestrial and satellite networks. France 2 UHD, a full-time channel, and France 3 UHD, a part-time UHD channel dedicated to special events will be distributed via satellite to terrestrial transmitters across the French territory, as well as Direct-to-Home via the Fransat platform.

The channels will be broadcast via the EUTELSAT 5 West B satellite using the new DVB-SIS (Single Illumination System) transmission technology standard. This enables France Télévisions to use a single content source, combining distribution to both the terrestrial network backbone (DTT) and Direct-to-Home (DTH) reception via Fransat, the free-to-view satellite platform for French DTT channels. In preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the service is scheduled to start by early 2024.

UHD or 4K offer viewers true immersion and an unprecedented viewing experience with an image quality four times richer than the current Full HD and two times more images per second.