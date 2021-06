Foreign tourists with a Covid-19 “health pass” will be allowed to visit France again from 9 June.

The four-stage plan outlined by President Emmanuel Macron aims to largely reopen the country by 30 June.

On 9 June, the curfew will pushed back again to 23:00. A “health pass” will be introduced for those attending stadiums and large events, and for foreign tourists entering the country.

On 30 June, the curfew will be lifted completely but nightclubs will remain shut.