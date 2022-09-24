Foreign investment across Spain over the first semester of 2022 grew 87.7%

Foreign investment across Spain over the first semester of 2022 grew 87.7%, receiving €15,660.3bn this year, up from last year’s €8,344.8bn over the same period.

Year-on-year second-quarter growth, on the other hand, was up 70.4% in Spain as foreign investment was at €7.606bn.

Foreign investment in Catalonia grew 19.7% year-on-year in the first six months of 2022 according to figures published by Spain’s Industry, Commerce and Tourism Ministry on Tuesday morning.

This means Catalonia received €1.690bn over this period, up from € 1.412bn a year earlier.

Second quarter year-on-year growth is even more spectacular, having soared 133.8% to €1,028bn from €437m, while foreign investment grew by 55% from Q1 to Q2 2022.

Foreign investment in Q2, €1,028bn, was only around 8% lower than the same quarter in 2019, the last equivalent period before the pandemic.

