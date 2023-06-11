Black FORD FOCUS RS in the Pyrenees

Following the merger of Ford’s North American Special Vehicle Team (SVT), the European TeamRS and the Australian FPV divisions to the development of Ford’s global performance vehicles, Ford’s Advanced Product Creation and Performance Vehicles director Hermann Salenbauch said that the decision to sell Ford Focus RS/SVT to North America depended on feedback from the media and customers.

However, the product would only appear 2 years after the release of the third generation Focus models.

On August 4, 2011 Ford’s global boss for small cars, Gunnar Herrmann, revealed to magazine Drive that the third iteration of the hot-hatch was in the works.

The new RS was expected to arrive towards the end of 2015 in Europe and the rest of the world; in North America it will arrive after 2015. On January 21, 2015, Ford released a teaser video previewing the 2015 Ford Focus RS and on February 3, hosted a web-streaming reveal event from Cologne, Germany.

At the 2015 Geneva Motor Show the production-ready MKIII Ford Focus RS was unveiled packing the turbocharged 2.3 L; 138.0 cu in (2,261 cc) EcoBoost engine found in the Mustang with over 320 hp (240 kW). In the Focus RS, the engine itself produces 350 bhp (355 PS; 261 kW) at 6000 rpm and 350 lb⋅ft (475 N⋅m) at 3200 rpm of torque.

Power is sent to all four wheels via Ford’s all-new Torque-Vectoring All-Wheel-Drive system with a rear-drive unit designed by GKN, as well as upgraded suspension and brakes. As well as that, the new Focus RS will be fitted with Drive Modes – including an industry-first Drift Mode that allows controlled oversteer drifts – and Launch Control. The RS will boast a model-specific aerodynamic package that helps to differentiate it from other Focus models.

The RS is capable of accelerating to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.7 seconds.

2018 marked the final model year for the Ford Focus RS. Ford Performance released Final Edition vehicles with a new Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential. However, there were no upgrades to the power and torque figures from previous model years.

The 2018 Focus RS was only available in 2 colors, Race Red and Nitrous Blue. Gloss black roof, spoiler, and mirror caps were added to differentiate the Final Edition. Only 1,000 2018 Ford Focus RS were available for U.S drivers and 500 for Canada.

As a final tribute to the RS, the UK only Heritage Edition was revealed to celebrate the strong bond between the UK market and Ford’s performance vehicles.

Finished in a unique Deep Orange color, and fitted from the factory with the Mountune FPM 375 package boosting power from 345 bhp (257 kW; 350 PS) to 375 bhp (280 kW; 380 PS) and fitted with the Quaife LSD, only 50 were made and cost £7k more than the standard UK Focus RS.