The leading business magazine highlights the success case of TECH Global University, an academic institution that continues to garner recognition for the quality of its online teaching methodology.

The prestigious Forbes magazine, specialized in business and finance, has highlighted TECH Global University as “the world’s best online university”. This is what they have recently stated in an article in their digital edition in which they echo the success story of this institution, “thanks to the academic offerings it provides, the selection of its teaching staff, and an innovative learning method aimed at training the professionals of the future”.

In this regard, the renowned business publication has emphasized the university’s constant effort to lead in the education sector. This comes at a time when social conditions have accelerated the decline of traditional pedagogical models in favor of new online approaches.

Forbes specifically highlights TECH’s 100% online methodology and its outstanding results, which “exceed global quality standards evaluating the effectiveness of online education.” Indeed, this approach has received scores above 4 out of 5 on the Likert Scale. Similarly, its teaching method, Relearning, has received over 8 out of 10 points, establishing TECH as the world’s best online university.

The most complete academic offer

One of the aspects that make TECH unique is its outstanding academic offerings. This university has an extensive catalog of higher education programs consisting of Bachelor’s Degrees, Master’s Degrees, Postgraduate Diplomas, Management Development Programs, Language Courses and 100% online University Courses.

In addition, the university not only has the traditional faculties, but has included completely new areas aligned with today’s professional world. Thus, it has degrees related to artificial intelligence, the metaverse, cryptocurrencies or virtual reality, among others.

With all this, the University today has a catalog of areas of knowledge unique in the sector, which includes faculties such as Sports Science, Design, Education, Nursing, Business School, Language School, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, History, Humanities, Information Technology, Engineering, Law, Medicine, Dentistry, Nutrition, Psychology, Journalism and Communication, Veterinary Medicine or Video Games. The latter is a highly specialized faculty, unique in the world, focused exclusively on the creation, development and design of video games.

TECH Global University

TECH has received a long list of awards for several years now: it is Google Partner Premier, an award that the American giant only grants to the best companies in the world and which highlights its technological infrastructure and the usability of its digital services. In addition, the Financial Times has placed TECH among the 200 companies with the highest international growth in recent years and the NBA has chosen TECH as its official online university.

At the same time, TECH is the highest rated university in the world by its students, according to the review website Trustpilot. Currently, TECH has received a score of 4.9 out of 5 after more than 2200 ratings. This is very important, as Trustpilot is the most reliable review platform in the world, as it verifies and validates the authenticity of each of the opinions posted by students. A rating that attracts hundreds of thousands of students from more than 150 countries and native speakers of more than 10 different languages every year.

Similarly, the institution has offices in more than 10 countries in Europe, Asia and America, obtaining official recognition in Spain (TECH Technological University TECH), Mexico (TECH University), Costa Rica (TECH University FUNDEPOS), Colombia (TECH University Corporation UNIMETA), Venezuela (TECH University ULAC) and Andorra (TECH Global University).

On the other hand, high employability is another feature that distinguishes the success of TECH’s pedagogical model from that of other universities. In this regard, the consulting firm KPMG has calculated that 99% of students from this academic institution obtain a qualified job within 12 months of graduating. This data only confirms the ratings obtained in Trustpilot and the recognition of Google, which place TECH as the largest digital university in the world.

It is also the largest digital university in the world thanks to its extensive catalog of more than 14.000 titles, taught by teaching teams at the forefront of their respective areas. All this contributes to position TECH’s more than 500.000 graduates as the most valued professionals in the international labor market, with a 99% guaranteed employability.