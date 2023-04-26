In order to reward the responsible behavior and commitment of its 8 million customer members, Fnac Darty is developing a new set of benefits with the Fnac & moi loyalty fund and an extension of the Pass Partenaires program.

The Fnac & moi loyalty fund rewards a wide range of actions, such as buying second-life products, using Click & Collect, repairing products via the Group’s after-sales service, buying sustainable products, signing up to a subscription or even returning products to a store so they can be given a second life. Alongside this fund and as part of a participatory approach, customers are also asked to respond to satisfaction surveys and express their opinions, with the aim of improving the services and products on offer.

Regarding Pass Partenaires, this program is expanding its partner brands from 70 to over 90, allowing Fnac and Darty’s loyal customers to benefit from attractive discounts.