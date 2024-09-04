Flappy Bird is a 2013 casual game developed by Vietnamese video game artist and programmer Dong Nguyen (Vietnamese: Nguyễn Hà Đông), under his game development company .Gears.

DotGears Company Limited is a Vietnamese video game developer based in Hanoi that specialises in mobile games. The company was founded in 2005 by Dong Nguyen, and is best known for developing the 2013 game Flappy Bird, which became popular due to its simple mechanics but high difficulty. As of December 2015, the company employs six people, including Nguyen.

The game is a side-scroller where the player controls a bird attempting to fly between columns of green pipes without hitting them. The player’s score is determined by the number of pipes they pass. Nguyen created the game over a period of several days, using the bird from a cancelled game made in 2012.

The game was released in May 2013 but received a sudden spike in popularity in early 2014, becoming a sleeper hit. Flappy Bird received poor reviews from some critics, who criticized its high level of difficulty and alleged plagiarism in graphics and game mechanics, while other reviewers found it addictive. At the end of January 2014, it was the most downloaded free game in the App Store for iOS. During this period, its developer said that Flappy Bird was earning $50,000 a day from in-app advertisements as well as sales.

Flappy Bird was removed from both the App Store and Google Play on February 10, 2014, with Nguyen claiming that he felt guilty over what he considered to be the game’s addictive nature and overusage. Its popularity and sudden removal caused phones with the game installed before its removal to be put up for sale for high prices over the Internet. Clones to Flappy Bird became popular on the App Store after the original app’s removal, and both Apple and Google have removed games from their app stores for being too identical.