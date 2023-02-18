On Friday 17 February 2023, the public event for the constitution of the Ibero-American Union of Universities, an alliance formed by the University of Buenos Aires, the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the University of São Paulo, the University of Barcelona and the Complutense University of Madrid, took place.

The Ibero-American University Union (UIU) is a network formed by five historical universities from Spain, Argentina, Mexico and Brazil. They are generalist institutions with a universal vocation and a wide-ranging prestige and a long academic and research history.

The aim of the UIU is to foster academic and scientific collaboration, promote student and teaching mobility, and contribute to the development of higher education in the Ibero-American region. With more than 450,000 students and 45,000 professors, the five institutions that make up the UIU stand out for their academic excellence, their capacity for internationalisation, their social commitment and their commitment to innovation. The UIU also reflects the cultural and linguistic diversity of the Ibero-American region.

In this new phase, the UIU aims to play an important role in researching and developing innovative solutions to address the social, economic and environmental challenges posed by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 Agenda.

On 23 June 2016, the first framework agreement of the Ibero-American University Union was signed between the universities of Buenos Aires, the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the University of São Paulo (the Latin American Academic Alliance) and the universities of Barcelona and the Complutense University of Madrid (the strategic alliance).

Within the framework of this union, actions of interest for the strategic vision and future of public higher education and research of all the universities that comprise it have been carried out, such as schools on different subjects, research projects, mobility, and others that are currently being developed.