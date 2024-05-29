Fira Modernista de Barcelona 2024

Organized by Barcelona (Spain, Catalonia) City Council and Cor Eixample, the Fair aims to promote modernist heritage with a step back in time, to the end of the 19th and early XX centuries, offering for four days a lot of fun and cultural activities related to that time.

The Fira Modernista de Barcelona invites you to discover the day-to-day life of the residents and businesses of a city that grew with the help of an artistic movement that ended up shaping the landscape and personality of Barcelona, ​​and that became the world capital of Modernism.

Photo: Irina Rybalchenko

