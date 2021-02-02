FIM X-Trial World Championship 2021 Calendar update

Due to COVID-19, some dates have been rescheduled and the events initially scheduled to be held in Wiener Neustadt (Austria) on March 20 and in Nice (France) on April 9, have been withdrawn from the calendar due to the lack of availability of alternative dates in the arenas where they were to be held.

The FIM X-Trial World Championship calendar has been updated as follows:

01 May 2021 X-TRIAL VENDÉE Vendespace – France

02 October 2021 X-TRIAL MARSEILLE Marseille – France

15 October 2021 X-TRIAL CHALON-SUR-SAONE Chalon-sur-Saône – France

06 November 2021 X-TRIAL ANDORRA LA VELLA Andorra la Vella – Andorra

21 November 2021 X-TRIAL BARCELONA Barcelona – Spain

27 November 2021 X-TRIAL BRAGA Braga – Portugal

All dates, events and the eventual attendance of spectators are subject to the approval of the corresponding Governments and authorities.

