Festival of the Witches in Cabrera de Mar 05/05/2023 – 07/05/2023

The celebration of this festival on the first weekend of May aimed to revive the medieval past and the existence of the Witches in Cabrera de Mar (Catalonia, Spain).

Do you want to know who is Marc Empaitabruixes, Isolda the Witch and Rosegaescrots?

You can also enjoy live music, children’s workshops, medieval games and gymnasiums, storytelling, theatrical visits, craft market, esoteric fair, among other activities.