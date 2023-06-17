Ferrari F430 Spider: red cabriolet in Andorra

Designed by Pininfarina in collaboration with Frank Stephenson (Director of Ferrari-Maserati Concept Design and Development), the body styling of the F430 was revised from its predecessor, the 360, to improve its aerodynamic efficiency.

Although the drag coefficient remained the same, the downforce was greatly enhanced. Despite sharing the same basic Alcoa Aluminium chassis, roofline, doors, and glass, the car looked significantly different from the 360. A great extent of Ferrari heritage was included in the exterior design. At the rear, the Enzo’s tail lights and engine cover vents were added. The car’s name was etched on the Testarossa-styled driver’s side mirror. The large oval openings in the front bumper are reminiscent of Ferrari racing models from the 60s, specifically the 156 “shark nose” Formula One car.

The F430 Spider is the convertible version of the F430. It was unveiled at the 2005 Geneva Motor Show, making it Ferrari’s 21st road-going convertible. The car was designed by Pininfarina with aerodynamic simulation programs used for Formula 1 cars.

The conversion from a closed top to an open-air convertible is a two-stage folding-action; the roof panel automatically folds away inside a space above the engine bay. The interior and performance of the Spider are identical to that of the coupé with an increase in the weight and decrease in the top speed by 5 km/h (3 mph).