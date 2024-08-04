FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente completes the acquisition from ESG of its business in France

  Business and Economy, News, News of Pyrenees

FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente has completed the acquisition of all the operations of Europe Services Groupe (ESG) in France. With this acquisition, FCC Servicios confirms its entry into the French waste management market. ESG had a turnover of 98.7 million euros in 2023 and has more than 2,000 employees.

ESG concentrates its activity in two of the most populated areas of France, the metropolitan areas of Paris and Lyon, where through its four operating subsidiaries it provides municipal waste collection, street cleansing, professional cleaning and maintenance services for public and private clients.

FCC Servicios Medio Ambiente is the head of the group of companies that for more than 120 years has been the backbone of the FCC Group’s environmental activities. It serves more than 67 million people in nearly 5,400 municipalities around the world and manages nearly 25 million tonnes of waste annually.

