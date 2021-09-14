FC Barcelona’s Alexia Putellas has been named the best female European player of the 2020-2021 season

photo: sport.es

Putellas becomes the first footballer from Catalonia to ever win the prize after having contributed to major ‘blaugrana’ successes in the 2020-2021 season.

Barça not only won the cup and the league, but also their first Champions League, prompting greater recognition and attention than ever before for women’s football.

The ‘blaugrana’ coach during last season, Lluís Cortés, was also named best trainer of 2020-2021.

The men’s team did not win any prizes during the gala, with Leo Messi coming fourth.

