Fashion establishments: The maximum capacity for trying on clothes is reduced by 50% and the tried-on clothes will be separated and kept in quarantine 48 hours

Third phase of resumption of economic activity of Andorra: 13,060 employees will join their work activity in different sectors next Monday, 1st June.

All the following will open:

• Retail: Clothing & Footwear / Sports / Electronics / Furniture & Furnishings / Sale of motor vehicles

• Associated wholesale

• Hotels

• Bars and restaurants

• Fast food restaurants

• Private education

• Cinemas

• Cultural spaces

• Sports activities

· Excluded from this phase are: Nightlife activities, Spas and extracurricular activities.

General protocols and recommendations to ensure a safe and hygienic environment:

The following must be respected in any space: Interpersonal distance, the use of masks, gloves or hydro-alcoholic gel and the use of information posters. Workers will be protected in the same way as customers. The aim is to offer maximum confidence to residents and tourists who want to use the different services.

Specific protocols for the trade sector:

· Fashion establishments: The maximum capacity for trying on clothes is reduced by 50% and they will separate the tried-on clothes, keeping them in quarantine 48 hours.

· Perfumery and beauty salons: Prohibition of the use of samples and testers.

· Opticians: The customer cannot test frames freely. Frames must be handed to them by the staff and then disinfected.

Specific protocols for the tourism sector:

No self-service buffets: To be transformed into an assisted buffet or table service and enhanced room service. 1.5 m spacing between tables. A limitation of ten diners per table.

· Specific disinfection measures (in accordance with current health regulations).

· If a person is detected with symptoms: Call a doctor or 116 and follow the instructions. There will be the possibility of performing a PCR or TMA test.

· There will be no capacity restrictions in restaurants, one of the reasons has been the mass screening that has taken place in the country.

Specific protocols for cultural facilities:

· Museums, exhibition halls and art galleries, self-learning centres and libraries.

· Cultural facilities will be free during the month of June.

• Entrance flows with distance and visitor route indicators.

• Mandatory use of mask and hand disinfection.

• Mandatory payment by bank card.

• Libraries: Only the library loan department is open.

• Online consultation of catalogues and available offers.

• Prior appointment for collection and space enabled for loan return.

Specific protocols for public and private sports facilities:

• Attendance at the centres must be made with prior reservation. These measures will be gradually relaxed.

• Limit access to changing rooms and showers:

• Avoid showers, saunas, thermal baths

• Limit access to the stands respecting the interpersonal distance.

• Cancel fingerprint access control systems.

• Clean machines and equipment before and after each use.

• Avoid sharing sports equipment.

Although the activities are open, not all workers regain their jobs, some employees will continue to have reduced working hours or ERTOS as long as the country does not regain its usual economic activity.