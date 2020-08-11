Èze village – eagle’s nest

Èze (fr. Èze) is a commune in the Alpes-Maritimes department in southeastern France, approximately 13 kilometres from Nice and 9 km from Monaco.

Originally, the territory of the Principality of Monaco was considered to begin in the Èze village (outskirts of Nice), running along the Mediterranean coast to Menton, on the present Italian border.

Èze has been described as an “eagle’s nest” because of its location overlooking a high cliff 427 metres above sea level on the French Mediterranean.

Tourism and attractions

The old village offers in its labyrinthine alleys many arts and crafts shops. A ruined castle on a top of a village now houses an exotic garden with extraordinary views, and overlooks a cemetery where a few personalities rest.

The Nietzsche path starting from the seaside goes directly to a hilltop village. It is said that Nietzsche, living at the end of his life in Nice, ill, frequented this path, and was inspired by it to write the third part of Thus spoke Zarathustra.

Main sights:

House known as Château de Aiguetta

Château Lou Seuil or Château Balsan

House known as Château Eza

Nearby is the Castellar or Brasca oppidum, listed as a historic monument in 1996.

Fort Anselme, then Fort de la Revère

Series of 4 blockhouses called casemates of the Place de Nice

Water mill: former flour mill of Pissarelles

Religious buildings:

Church of Notre-Dame-de-l’Assomption in Èze, rebuilt in the 18th century, classified in 1984 as a historical monument

Sainte-Croix Chapel, former Chapel of the White Penitents, restored in 1953

Chapel, avenue Poincaré, 11th century, former priory, located in Saint-Laurent-d’Èze

Saint-François chapel, avenue des Fleurs in Èze bord de Mer

Saint-Joseph chapel, Aiguetta district

Saint-Laurent-d’Eze Chapel

Shopping

Famous for its art galleries and perfumes.

Best restaurants

La Chèvre d’Or, rue du Barri, 90 – 260 EUR • Creative cuisine. Two MICHELIN Stars

How to get to?

Nearest airport: Nice-Côte d’Azur

From 1900 to 1929, Èze was served by a line of the Nice and Littoral Tramway.

Railways:

The Èze-sur-Mer station is a passenger stopover for the French National Railway Company (SNCF), served by TER Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur trains.

Main information

Area: 9.5 sq. km

Population: 2 300

Languages: French

Currency: euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

Coordinates: 43°43′43″N 7°21′42″E