This 12th edition of EXPOTREN exclusively occupies the pavilion 4 of Fira de Lleida (Spain).

This pavilion, with an area of 4,500 m2, hosts the usual commercial sector with the spaces intended for the most important firms in national and international railway modelling, and more than 120 tables occupied by shops and merchants from the second-hand market, as well as the sector I play with the exhibition models in the different scales provided by the associations and clubs.

The event is supported by the Catalan Federation of Railway Friends and Club N de España, two entities that bring together more than 60 associations of train and model railway enthusiasts. Professional modelers and private hobbyists also participate in the exhibition.

On a commercial level, the main model railway brands are present, both in terms of trains and model building materials, and there is also a space dedicated to sales.

LLEIDA EXPO TREN show has characteristics that make it unique in Spain; aims to spread the hobby and interest in the world of railways in all its fun and cultural aspects and has become a point of reference in Spain and southern Europe.

Hours: Saturday the 11th, from 10.00 a.m. to 8.00 p.m. / Sunday the 12th, from 10.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m.

General admission: €10 Saturday · €8 Sunday

Children under 10 have free entry

Manufacturers, representatives, importers, brands

Märklin

Trix – Minitrix

LGB

Vollmer

Bush

Heck

Wiking

Viessmann

Roco – Fleischmann

Hobby66

Hornby