Air France has chosen Xavier Thuizat, Head Sommelier at Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel, to sign its future wine, champagne and spirits list in all its travel cabins and lounges at its Paris airports. The Burgundy-born sommelier will also be putting together a new range of French beers.

Meilleur Sommelier de France in 2022, Meilleur Ouvrier de France in 2023 and recent winner of the Michelin Guide’s Grand Prix de la Sommellerie 2024, Xavier Thuizat is renowned for the quality and relevance of his selections. To create this new offer, he and the Air France teams will be organising blind tastings in all the wine-growing regions of France to identify the exceptional wines to be enjoyed on board or while relaxing at the airport.

With Champagne, Bordeaux, Burgundy, the Rhône Valley, Languedoc-Roussillon, the Loire Valley and Alsace, France’s finest grape varieties will be featured on the new Air France wine list, signed by the sommelier. The list will accompany passengers in their choice of wine, a highlight of any trip on Air France.

In all its travel cabins, including Economy, and in its airport lounges, Air France offers a wide range of fine wines, champagnes and spirits promoting French vineyards and châteaux.