A presentation of the book “Evelí Adam. Roots and Branches of an Artist” took place on April 15, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. in the beautiful surroundings of Torre Mossèn Tor de Campdevànol, in Ripoll (Ripollès), Girona, Catalonia, Spain.

The author of the book is Joan Mañé Fort , the acclaimed painter and art critic.

The biography of Evelí Adam has been published by Oliveras publishing house. The book reviews not only his career but also his life, a key element in understanding his work.

A presentation took place with a large public attendance, with more than three hundred and fifty people, and with the musical performance by the Derry Bellow group. There was also a raffle for a painting by the sculptor Evelí Adam among the public attending the book presentation event.

It was an endearing event in an idyllic place for a book presentation – the Torre de Mossèn Tor restored by Evelí Adam himself.

The Mossèn Tor Modernist Tower is a new cultural and social space in Campdevànol open to citizens. This tower that erected in 1924 has been closed for almost 40 years. A group of volunteers from the town led by Evelí Adam have renovated it to become an artistic space that serves to promote the town and local culture.

The book has a price of 15 euros and can be purchased at various points of sale.

In the photo at the table, you can see Josep Oliveras Compte, (the editor of Editorial Oliveras), Evelí Adam Orriols, the sculptor and painter of whom the book speaks, Joan Mañé Fort and Ramon Alabau Selva, teacher and poet respectively.