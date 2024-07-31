For almost four months, from 17 April until today, thousands of people enjoyed the Iberia experience in its Business, Premium Economy and Economy seats, where they tasted the new on-board menus.

More than 5,000 wine, coffee and beer tastings were carried out, as well as showcooking events with Spanish gastronomy products.

Likewise, visitors had the chance to take the controls of an airplane in a real flight simulator, enjoy a virtual reality experience and be transported to the past aboard the replica of the cabin of the aircraft that made the first flight of Iberia history in 1927.

Espacio Iberia, the popup store that the airline opened on Gran Vía in Madrid, closes its doors today. From 17 April, after almost four months, more than 110,000 people have enjoyed the Iberia experience, without leaving the ground.

Specifically, around 4,000 visitors were able to taste the on-board menus from the seats of an Iberia A350, almost 6,000 people took the controls of the flight simulator to take off and land from various cities around the world, and more than 15,000 immersed themselves in a virtual reality experience.

In addition, around 25,000 visitors embarked on a very special journey almost 100 years into the past, with a replica of the cabin of the plane with which Iberia made its first flight in 1927, the Rohrbach Roland.