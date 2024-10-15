The Escuelas Pías de San Fernando are a building in Madrid, Community of Madrid, Spain, declared a Site of Cultural Interest in 1996. It was located in the block formed by the streets of Embajadores, Sombrerete, Tribulete and Mesón de Paredes, where its remains can be seen today. The educational center of the Piarist Fathers is currently located in Pozuelo de Alarcón.

The School and the Church of the Escuelas Pías de San Fernando has its beginnings in the primitive Colegio de San Fernando, better known in the neighborhood as the Colegio de Lavapiés. It was founded in 1729 by Father Juan García de la Concepción, chaplain of the Pilar hermitage, on a plot of land on Mesón de Paredes street, next to said hermitage.

With the French invasion in 1808 the religious community was suppressed and the library was stripped of books and collections of numismatics and palaeography, until Father Losada rebuilt the community in 1814. The following years were not much better due to the turbulent situation that Spain was going through. In 1838 there were about 1,660 students, most of them from the poorest classes, who were provided with free education. The clock in the tower, which can still be seen, was installed by order of Father Cayetano Bellón. The library came to have more than 17,000 volumes.

Finally a modern rehabilitation was carried out into a library and Associated Center of the UNED. This rehabilitation began in September 2001 and was inaugurated on April 22, 2004. This rehabilitation hides from the view of the passer-by the most beautiful and interesting part of what remains of the Church of the Pious Schools of San Fernando.

