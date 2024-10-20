Enciso is a city and a municipality in the autonomous community of La Rioja (Spain), close to the border with Soria province (Castile and Leon). It is crossed by the Cidacos river near the Enciso reservoir.

There are more than 3000 trace fossils of dinosaurs in the municipality.

It has a paleontological center that helps to find out how the dinosaur footprints were formed in La Rioja and to which species they belonged.

Main attractions

Church of Santa María de la Estrella: Declared BIC on October 24, 1974.

Church of San Pedro Apóstol: Declared BIC on October 24, 1974.

Castillo de Enciso: Generic declaration.

Crucero de la Concepción: Generic declaration.

Horca de Enciso: Generic declaration.

Historical sites

Barranco de la Sierra del Palo deposit: Declared on June 23, 2000.

Enciso Deposit: Declared on June 23, 2000.

Deposit of Las Losas: Declared on June 23, 2000.

How to get to?

From Logroño 1 hr 10 min (70.8 km) via N-232 and LR-115

From Madrid 3 hr 9 min (293 km) via A-2

Main information

Area: 69 km²

Coordinates: 42°08′56″N 2°16′09″W

Population: 174

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1