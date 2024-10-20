The Enciso reservoir is a hydraulic work currently in the process of being emptied, in the municipality of Enciso (La Rioja, Spain).
It is a gravity dam built in roller-compacted concrete (RCC) in the upper basin of the Cidacos River. Its construction was awarded to the UTE Presa de Enciso, formed by FCC and ACS/Dragados. The wall has a projected height of 104.15 meters from the foundations (94.5 m above the riverbed), and 375 meters long at its highest part (crown), with the use of 692,000 m³ of concrete planned. Once completed, the reservoir will allow the regulation and supply of water to the municipalities of the Cidacos, having a storage capacity of 47 hm³.
The dam, after various stops and delays, was inaugurated in January 2019.
