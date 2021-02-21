Emotional wealth in family firms influences their decision to implement big data

The Department of Financial Economics I at the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU) has analysed why family firms in general are reluctant to use big data technology:

The UPV/EHU has concluded that family firms’ decisions regarding whether or not to implement big data technology depends on their reference point in decision-making: when family control and identity and emotional attachment are more salient, firms are less willing to implement big data; however, when social ties and the renewal of family bonds through dynastic succession are more prominent, they are more likely to adopt this technology.

Despite the important contribution made by big data, or the management of extensive amounts of data, to economic growth and social development throughout the world, it continues to be an issue that is largely ignored by the majority of family firms. ‘This lack of interest in adopting big data technology is concerning, because family firms are aware of its growing importance for sustaining growth and ensuring long-term survival in the digital era,’ explains Unai Arzubiaga, a researcher at the Department of Financial Economics I. Indeed, 44% of family firms believe that data storage and analysis constitute a key part of their digitalisation process and pose a critical technological challenge.

‘The majority of companies in the Basque Country, Europe and the world are family firms. They account for between 60% and 80% of all businesses. Moreover, they are all different in terms of behaviour,’ adds Arzubiaga. ‘In most cases, the family’s wealth is tied up in the firm, meaning that a wrong decision will not only influence the business, but the family’s entire livelihood also. All this has a major impact on the decisions made in this type of business, and most tend to adopt a fairly conservative outlook’. In comparison with other nonfamily businesses, whose decisions are driven by purely economic factors, family firms ascribe to a decision-making process in which nonfinancial aspirations take precedence over economic prerogatives.