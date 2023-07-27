EDP Renewables secures its first stand-alone battery storage project in Europe

EDP Renewables (Euronext: EDPR), a leading global wind and solar producer, will install its first stand-alone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project in Europe, based in the United Kingdom. This milestone represents a strategic move in optimizing resources and improving energy efficiency.The project will contribute with approximately 50 MW of capacity to the power grid and will provide 2 hours of storage capacity.

This first storage system developed by EDPR will be located in Kent, England, and has been acquired from Tupa Energy, a British company specializing in utility-scale battery storage, as well as other technologies (such as solar). This project is expected to become operational by the end of 2024.

