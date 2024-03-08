The important snowfalls registered last weekend have resulted in the recovery of the winter aspect of the 2023-2024 season in the six ski and mountain resorts of Ferrocarrils de la Generalitat de Catalunya.

The most favored resort and with more snow thickness has been Boi Taüll, which has accumulated up to 50 centimeters of new snow over the meter of snow that was already at the top. These snowfalls have allowed to improve even more the optimal conditions that were already available. During these days it was possible to open seven additional slopes, which represent nine additional kilometers of skiable area. The low temperatures made it possible for the 3,700 weekend visitors to enjoy the powder snow on the slopes.

Currently, the highest resort in the Pyrenees has powder snow thicknesses of between 60 cm at low altitudes and 150 cm at high altitudes and also has more than 60% of the ski area open to the public. The Boí Valley resort is working hard to open another 5.5 kilometers to the public, with eight new slopes, most of them black level. This will bring it close to 40 kilometers. In the coming days, the resort aims to complete the offer of ski mountaineering itineraries and put the SnowPark into operation.

The heavy snowfall in the early hours of Sunday, March 3 has left up to 35 centimeters of new snow in the Pallaresa resort of Espot Esquí, which offers a maximum of 115 cm of powder snow and has almost all the slopes in operation.

Similarly, Port Ainé has also benefited greatly from the precipitation in the form of snow this weekend, which has received 40 cm of new snow. Visitors to this tourist facility will be able to enjoy up to 115 cm of powder snow at high altitudes. In fact, thanks to the last snowfalls it has been possible to extend the skiable ski area of both Pallaresan resorts: in Espot Esquí it has gone from 68% to 88% of opening and in Port Ainé, from 74% to 96%. It has also been possible to open the off-piste, snowshoeing and ski mountaineering itineraries.

The snowfalls were also generous in La Molina and gave more than 20 centimeters of new snow at all levels. Currently, the Cerdanya resort registers powder snow thicknesses of up to 65 cm at high altitudes and has more than 50% of the slopes open. This weekend the La Molina + Masella connection is scheduled to open and the Fun Park and the Nissan X-Trail Slalom will be in operation.

The same optimistic scenario has been experienced at the Vall de Núria resort, which has also received 20 centimeters of new snow. This Ripollès resort has powder snow thicknesses of between 50 and 70 cm and more than 50% of the resort is in operation. Thanks to the precipitations in the form of snow this weekend, Vall de Núria has expanded its ski area: it has opened the Soleia piste, the entire Mulleres piste, the snowshoe circuits of the Mirador del Canal, the Mirador del Lago, the Escudé Bridge and the Old Trampolín.

As for Vallter, up to 20 cm of new snow has accumulated and 30% of the slopes are open. The precipitations in the form of snow forecast for Friday 8 and Saturday 9, added to the constant work of the technical teams and the low temperatures, ensure an increase in the number of skiable kilometers for the next few days.

According to the forecasts, the winter weather situation will remain during the whole week. Low temperatures will be the clear protagonists with a new episode of abundant snowfall in the coming days, further improving the good conditions and quality of snow in the Catalan Pyrenees.