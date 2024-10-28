Savoia-Marchetti SM.81. Color pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

  Transport and equipment on drawings by Joan Mañé

Savoia-Marchetti SM.81 Pipistrello. Drawing by Joan Mañé

The Savoia-Marchetti SM.81 Pipistrello (Italian: bat) was the first three-engine bomber/transport aircraft serving in the Italian Regia Aeronautica. When it appeared in 1935, it represented a real step ahead in Italian military aviation: it was fast, well armed and had a long range. It proved effective during the war with Ethiopia and the Civil War in Spain. Despite being too slow to remain competitive as a bomber in the later years of World War II, it was one of the most flexible, reliable and important aircraft of the Regia Aeronautica from 1935 to 1944, and adapted to second-line duties in a wide range of tasks.

  Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Fiat BR.20. Two drawings by Joan Mañé

Fiat G.50. Color pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

Heinkel He 111. Color pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

Focke-Wulf Fw 190. Color pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

Heinkel He 162 Salamander. Color pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

Dassault Mirage F1. Two drawings by Joan Mañé

Read more: Transport and equipment on drawings by Joan Mañé ...