Antonov An-32. Drawing by Joan Mañé

The Antonov An-32 (NATO reporting name: Cline) is a turboprop twin-engined military transport aircraft. Its first flight was in July 1976 and displayed at the 1977 Paris Air Show (France). It is oriented towards flying in adverse weather conditions, and was produced from 1980 to 2012, and remains in service. It was developed from the An-24, and the An-26 is related.