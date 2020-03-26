Donations welcome!

The Government of Andorra has agreed with the Andorran Bank Association that they can open accounts in all Andorran banks to receive donations from companies and individuals to help alleviate the situation created in the Principality by Covid-19. The money would be used for health equipment and vulnerable people. (This looks like an excellent way our international community could help the country that has welcomed us. Just ask your bank about it. C.A.)

From Thursday, the solidarity telephone number of @AndorraTelecom 828 will be activated. Then, if you use it, with every SMS you send, you will automatically donate 2€.

The Health Minister of Andorra, Joan Martínez Benazet, announced a new outdoor centre to test people with mild Covid-19 symptoms

Andorra approves the State of Alert and Emergency law

To avoid spreading the virus in El Cedre Retirement Home, the Ministry of Health is looking into having the residents lodged in various empty hotels

The Ministry of Health of Andorra appreciates the announcement of an Andorran citizen to manufacture protective masks

Martínez Benazet warns that 15 days of house confinement will not be enough to stop the contagion

The Minister of Health, Martínez Benazet, is in quarantine due to being a contact

