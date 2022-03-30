Diesel and gasoline prices in France are on the rise again

  Business and Economy, News, News of Pyrenees, Society   /   

The prices of diesel and gasoline in France are on the rise again, according to the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

A liter of diesel now costs an average of 2.1165 euros including tax, compared to 1.9755 euros seven days ago. So that’s an increase of 14 cents.

The liter of SP95 now costs 2.0042 euros (+3.05 cents in one week), the SP98 liter is worth 2.062 euros (+2.69 cents) and the SP95-E10 costs 1.967 euros per liter (+3.336 cents) .

Since the beginning of 2022, among the fuels, diesel has experienced the largest increase in price.

Since December 31, 2021, the liter of diesel has taken nearly 58 cents. The price of the SP95 increased by 37.5 cents, the SP98 by 35.8 cents and the SP95-E10 by 35.7 cents.

Inflation skyrockets in Spain to 9.8% in March due to soaring energy costs, highest level since 1985

Day of protests in Spain: truckers and taxis rally against soaring fuel prices

Fuel prices in Andorra continue to rise

Russian oligarch Abramovich’s yacht Solaris leaves Barcelona port

Mediterranean diet associated with a lower risk of mortality in older adults

The minimum salary in Andorra from 2022 is 1,157.87 euros per month

Read more: Business and Economy ...