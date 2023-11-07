Detox: five green detox smoothies to choose from

Today we will talk about delicious, healthy drinks for lovers of green juices.

Refreshing smoothie:

Looking for a light and refreshing low-sugar drink? Green smoothies are perfect. Drink a cocktail before a workout to recharge your batteries with the energy of electrolytes contained in coconut water and replenish your body with green minerals.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ tbsp. coconut water;

• ½ tbsp. cabbage;

• ½ tsp of spinach;

• ½ tbsp. romaine lettuce;

• ½ peeled lime;

• leaves of 2 sprigs of mint.

Add ingredients to the blender and mix well.

Green blissful power:

When going through a detox, it is also necessary to take healthy fats, protein and fiber to our diet. Along with detox drinks take pea protein for better protein absorption. Chia seeds in a green smoothie will provide the body with fiber – for tonus. Coconut and pear will add some flavor to the drink.

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp. almond milk;

• ½ pear;

• ¼ peeled avocado;

• 1 tsp spinach;

• ¼ Art. coconut water;

• 1 tsp. chia seeds;

• 1 tbsp of pea / hemp / brown rice protein powder;

• 1 l clean water.

Mix all ingredients except the water until smooth. Then place in a blender and cover with the water. Mix until the smoothie reaches the desired consistency.

Green juice:

A powerful anti-inflammatory drink, filled with antioxidants beta-carotene and vitamin C. Relieves pain in aching joints and stimulates the immune system during the cold and flu season.

Ingredients:

• 2 oranges or 1 tbsp. fresh orange juice;

• 1 carrot;

• 1 fresh ginger root;

• 1 slice of fresh turmeric or ¼ tsp. turmeric powder;

• ½ peeled lemon;

• 1 tbsp. l raw honey;

• 1 tbsp. or 4 sheets of Romaine lettuce.

Start with squeezing the oranges to get 1 glass of orange juice. Add the juice and the remaining ingredients to the blender and mix well until the mass is smooth. Serve at room temperature or add a couple of ice cubes.

Green celebration:

Free of sugary fruit, this drink refreshes and cleanses the body.

Ingredients:

• 1 ½ tbsp. water;

• 1 celery stalk;

• ½ cucumber;

• ½ avocado;

• 1 tbsp. or 4 sheets of Romaine lettuce;

• ⅓ h. Parsley;

• ½ peeled lemon;

• pinch of sea salt.

Put the ingredients in a blender and mix.

Green master:

Instead of strict dieting, add a green drink to your diet instead. Purifying nutrients and fiber will help the body get rid of harmful substances.

Ingredients:

• 1 tbsp. or 3 leaves of cabbage;

• ¼ green apple;

• ½ peeled lemon;

• 1 fresh ginger root;

• ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper;

• 1 tbsp. l real maple syrup;

• ½ tbsp. water;

• ½ tbsp. freshly made apple juice.

Put the ingredients in a blender, pour in the liquid, mix. Drink slowly!

