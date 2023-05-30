Crédit Agricole S.A. will enable 180,000 eligible Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired employees to subscribe to new Crédit Agricole S.A. shares. For the 2023 reserved capital increase, the share’s subscription price will be equal to the arithmetic mean of opening share prices from 30 May until 26 June 2023 included, with a 20% haircut.

The subscription period will start on 28 June 2023 and end on 11 July 2023.

The new shares will be issued on 31 August and will be eligible for the dividend paid in respect of the 2023 financial year.

32 million shares maximum may be issued, with a par value of €96 million.

In line with last year’s approach, the operation timeline was planned according to the payment schedule for the collective variable compensation.

The 2023 reserved capital increase is part of the Group’s policy on employee profit-sharing with respect to financial performance.