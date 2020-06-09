COVID-19 Ranking of Government Efficiency of 100 Countries and Regions : Andorra takes 76th place (between Philippines and Ecuador)

Deep Knowledge Group (DKG) has published the Big Data Analysis of 200 Countries and Regions COVID-19 Safety Ranking and Risk Assessment. DKG is a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, media, philanthropy etc.

DKG’s new COVID-19 special analytical case study is designed to classify, analyze and rank the economic, social and health stability achieved by 200 regions, сountries and territories, as well as the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats or risks that they possess and face against the global health and economic crisis triggered by COVID-19.

COVID-19 Ranking of 200 Countries and Regions:

1 Switzerland

2 Germany

3 Israel

4 Singapore

5 Japan

Spain takes 45th place, France takes 60th place, Andorra takes 79th place, just a line over the Cayman Islands (80th place).

COVID-19 Ranking of Europe Region:

1 Switzerland

2 Germany

3 Austria

4 Norway

5 Denmark,

Spain takes 24th place, France takes 32d place, Andorra ranked 39th out of 43.

COVID-19 Ranking of Quarantine Efficiency of 100 Countries and Regions:

1 New New Zealand

2 Singapore

3 Switzerland

4 Denmark

5 Hong Kong

France ranked 40th, Spain ranked 58th, Andorra ranked 84th.

COVID-19 Ranking of Government Efficiency of 100 Countries and Regions:

1 Germany

2 Israel

3 Austria

4 Switzerland

5 Japan

Spain ranked 61st, France ranked 72d, Andorra ranked 76th (between Philippines and Ecuador).

COVID-19 Monitoring and Detection of 100 Countries and Regions:

1 Singapore

2 Israel

3 United Arab Emirates

4 Japan

5 Germany

Spain ranked 35th, Andorra ranked 47th, France ranked 90th.

Ranking of COVID-19 Healthcare Readiness of 100 Countries and Regions:

1 Japan

2 Germany

3 Switzerland

4 Finland

5 Austria

Spain ranked 59th, France ranked 43d, Andorra ranked 73d (between Latvia и Panama).

COVID-19 Regional Resiliency of 100 Countries and Regions:

1 Saudi Arabia

2 Germany

3 United Arab Emirates

4 Singapore

5 Greenland

Spain ranked 30th, Andorra ranked 37th, France ranked 70th

COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness of 100 Countries and Regions:

1 China

2 United Arab Emirates

3 Hungary

4 Australia

5 Hong Kong

Spain ranked 33d, France ranked 35th, Andorra ranked 76th.

It is Deep Knowledge Group’s aim that, regardless of whether the conclusions and recommendations presented in this special analytical case study are adopted wholesale, the present analysis can serve as a starting point for discussion and a resource for governments to optimize current and post-pandemic safety and stability, and as a toolset for establishing the best possible action plans for each particular region, in order to maintain the health and economic well-being of their populations and reverse the collateral damage caused by COVID-19.