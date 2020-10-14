COVID-19 and winter ski season in Andorra

On Tuesday, 13th October, the government laid out its diagnostic strategy for Covid-19 and the travel industry, which accounts for 30% of Andorra’s GDP.

There will be a protocol based on continuous screening of all sectors of the population, both with current diagnostic techniques and with the incorporation of rapid antigen tests.

EU member states will establish new travel restrictions based mainly on two criteria: the number of cases identified in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants and the positive test rate performed during the previous week.

The Government, committed to a continuous but gradual entry of tourists, has cancelled this year’s Andorra Shopping Festival.

SKI ANDORRA

The government met with representatives of the country’s ski resorts and tourism industry agents to explain the health and tourism strategy for the winter season and to discuss their own proposals. The focus will be on regular screenings including for those workers facing the public as well as protocols for public transport, cable cars etc.