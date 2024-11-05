Cornatel castle

The Cornatel castle (Castillo de Cornatel) is located in Villavieja, in the municipality of Priaranza del Bierzo, in the region of El Bierzo, province of León, Autonomous Community of Castile and León, Spain.

Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (B.I.C.) on April 22, 1949.

The castle sits on a rocky promontory cut to the east and north by a ravine, with a drop of more than 180m, through which the Rioferreiros stream runs. On its other two flanks, which are easily accessible, it is protected by a single wall covered by a crenellated defensive walkway.

The castle has a museum, where its past and its construction phases are recreated, as well as the possessions it has passed throughout history. It also has an exhibition of medieval polearms belonging to the local Knights of Ulver association.

Working days

  • Friday
    10AM–2PM
    4–6PM
  • Saturday
    11AM–6PM
  • Sunday
    11AM–6PM
  • Monday
    Closed
  • Tuesday
    Closed
  • Wednesday
    Closed
  • Thursday
    10AM–2PM
    4–6PM

How to get to?

  • From León 1 hr 30 min (136 km) via AP-71 and A-6
  • From Valladolid 2 hr 37 min (257 km) via A-6
  • From Madrid 4 hr 3 min (410 km) via A-6

