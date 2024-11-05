The Cornatel castle (Castillo de Cornatel) is located in Villavieja, in the municipality of Priaranza del Bierzo, in the region of El Bierzo, province of León, Autonomous Community of Castile and León, Spain.

Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (B.I.C.) on April 22, 1949.

The castle sits on a rocky promontory cut to the east and north by a ravine, with a drop of more than 180m, through which the Rioferreiros stream runs. On its other two flanks, which are easily accessible, it is protected by a single wall covered by a crenellated defensive walkway.

The castle has a museum, where its past and its construction phases are recreated, as well as the possessions it has passed throughout history. It also has an exhibition of medieval polearms belonging to the local Knights of Ulver association.

Working days

Friday

10AM–2PM

4–6PM

10AM–2PM 4–6PM Saturday

11AM–6PM

11AM–6PM Sunday

11AM–6PM

11AM–6PM Monday

Closed

Closed Tuesday

Closed

Closed Wednesday

Closed

Closed Thursday

10AM–2PM

4–6PM

How to get to?

From León 1 hr 30 min (136 km) via AP-71 and A-6

1 hr 30 min (136 km) via AP-71 and A-6 From Valladolid 2 hr 37 min (257 km) via A-6

2 hr 37 min (257 km) via A-6 From Madrid 4 hr 3 min (410 km) via A-6

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide