Coopalsa cannot guarantee the good logistics of andorran passengers

Coopalsa, which manages all the regular bus lines in Andorra except the L1 and the express bus, cannot guarantee the good logistics of the passengers who use this transport service.

Specifically, the intervals of the L4 line, which connects the country’s capital with the Pas de la Casa, in the middle of the ski season, which lasts from December to April, are 30 minutes according to the schedule that is offered to the public. In fact, however, the intervals were even longer. Specifically, on Sunday 12 December not a single bus served Pas de la Casa – Andorra la Vella line between 16.00 and 17.00.

Meanwhile, the L4 is the only public transport line that connects the capital of Andorra with the Grandvalira ski resorts (El Tarter, Soldeu and Pas de la Casa sectors).

If we take into account that the gondola lifts are already closed at 4.45 pm, this time period is the most in demand among the passengers. As a result of the long absence of buses, many tourists with ski equipment gathered at the stops.

Due to the measures against COVID-19 imposed in Andorra, bus seats are now limited to 70% of total capacity. Therefore, when a bus finally appeared, it passed by without stopping to pick up passengers in front of the Ransol Crossroads stop which is right in front of el Tarter ski resort. The next bus arrived after about 35 minutes of waiting and was only able to board three of the approximately 20 passengers who were frozen at the bus stop.

It should be noted that taking a taxi in the area of ​​the ski resorts of Grandvalira that covers the journey to the capital of Andorra with ski equipment, would cost about 70 euros (which is practically equivalent to the cost of a low-cost airline ticket Barcelona-Moscow). Tourists who do not have their own car cannot find other transport alternatives to get to Andorra la Vella, as there are no other bus lines in Andorra, nor is there a railway station.

Coopalsa’s official answer: “Passenger transport in Andorra is not profitable”. The company does not rule out the possibility of shortening bus traffic intervals. So the buses Andorra la Vella – Encamp and Andorra la Vella – Ordino will run every 15 minutes, and those on Andorra la Vella – Pas de la Casa will run every 20 minutes. At the same time, it is not specified when these plans will be implemented and what it depends on.

The price of the ticket Andorra la Vella – Pas de la Casa costs 4.8 euros (one way).