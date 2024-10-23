The former Dominican convent of Santo Domingo, located in Plaza de Tetuán in Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain, and former General Captaincy of Valencia, is a building in Valencian Gothic and Baroque style, founded in 1239 on land granted by King James I of Aragon.

The III Military Region (Región Militar III Levante) also known as the Captaincy General of Valencia, was a historical subdivision of Spanish territory from the military point of view – a military district, from 1939-1984. Its jurisdiction extended through the provinces of the current Valencian Community, and the Murcia Region. The region’s headquarters was located in Valencia.

History

The original church was replaced by a larger one in 1250 and this in turn was demolished at the beginning of the 19th century. The beautiful Gothic cloister, the oldest architectural remnant, began to be built around 1300, with the monumental chapter house not much later. Another intact room, the chapel of the Kings, dates from 1431, and the refectory, recently re-pristinated, used as a reception room, began to be built in 1560. The altarpiece-shaped doorway and the immediate cloister preceding the church date from the end of the 16th century, while the chapel of San Vicente Ferrer dates from the second half of the 18th century, and the even more modern main façade of the convent building dates from the beginning of the 19th century, partially altered when it was used as the Captaincy General (later, the headquarters of the III Military Region).

The main façade of the convent building was constructed at the beginning of the 19th century, which was partially altered when it became assigned to the Captaincy General of Valencia in 1840 by a decree of Baldomero Espartero. The building was classified as a Bien de Interés Cultural in 1931, and is now used as a Spanish Army headquarters.

Address: Pça. de Tetuan, 22, Ciutat Vella, 46003 València, Valencia

