Congosto is a municipality and a town in the province of León, in the autonomous community of Castile and León, Spain. It is located in the El Bierzo region.

Main attractions

Virgen de la Peña Sanctuary.

Monastery of San Miguel de las Dueñas. Its origin dates back to the 10th century, although most of its current structure belongs to the 17th and 18th centuries.

Castro de las Murielas.

Castro de las Melendreras.

Church of Almázcara. Built in the 18th century.

Roman milestones of Almázcara. There are two milestones from Roman times found in the castro de las Murielas, currently located outside the church of Almázcara.

Hermitage of Almázcara.

Cobrana Church. Dedicated to Saint Mary Magdalene, it was erected in the 17th-18th centuries.

Ruins of the palace of the Viscount of Quintanilla y Flórez, in Cobrana.

Bárcena reservoir activities

It is a gravity reservoir that occupies 986 ha and its capacity is 341 hm3. Its average occupancy in the last 8 years is quite high: 66% (225 hm3).

It is used for hydroelectric generation, having a very relevant application, after its construction, in the cooling of the Compostilla II coal-fired power plant.

Sport fishing for trout, bass and carp is practiced. The pike exists as an invasive species. There are several quite popular in summer beaches.

How to get to?

From León 1 hr 9 min (110 km) via AP-71 and A-6

2 hr 21 min (231 km) via A-6 From Madrid 3 hr 46 min (384 km) via A-6