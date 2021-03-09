Comprehensive Care Service for Women will supply free of charge “morning after pill” for women after the age of 16

Comprehensive Care Service for Women (El Servei Integral d’Atenció a la Dona, SIAD) was launched on 2nd March, 2020 in Andorra. It is a space that offers information and advice for those who need guidance on sexual and reproductive health, including family planning. It ensures individualized assistance and is free and found throughout the territory.

The main novelty offered by this year’s SIAD is the fact that the “morning after pill” will be supplied free of charge to the SIAD itself, to the Hospital Emergency Department and to the SAAS Youth Consultation. No prescription is needed but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardians in order to receive the tablet.

In all cases, however, the supply of the pill will be subject to the prior assessment of the healthcare professional attending to the person concerned. It will be this professional who will decide whether this is the most appropriate contraceptive method, emphasizing that condoms are the method of choice to prevent unwanted pregnancies and to prevent sexually transmitted infections.

From the opening until yesterday, 21 women between 16 and 45 years have been seen. 17 requested information on voluntary termination of pregnancy (VAT), 1 on the pregnancy test, 1 on contraceptive methods and 1 on sexually transmitted diseases.

18 requests were made in person, 1 by telephone and 2 by e-mail.