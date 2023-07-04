The Carnaval Tropical de Paris (France) has returned to the capital this Sunday, July 2, 2023. This colorful parade tooks over the Champs-Elysées avenue with music, dance and traditional costumes representing cultures from all over the world.

The parade started at 1 p.m. from the Rue Franklin Roosevelt crossroads. The theme of this year’s parade is “The Colours of the World”.

Organised by the Mairie de Paris together with the Fédération du Carnaval Tropical de Paris, the Tropical Caribbean puts the spotlight on music and dance, with groups from France and also many from the Antilles (Guadeloupe, Martinique, Reunion, Guyana).

Other countries are also honoured with a special theme for the event such as China, Brazil and Colombia in previous years.

In the early afternoon, over 4,000 dancers and a dozen floats from around the world participate in the parade through the Champs-Elysées.

Among more than thirty groups taking part are four guests from Guadeloupe, French Guiana and Martinique. To open the ball, there will be a float presenting the King and Queen elected on May 15 during the competition organized by the Fédération du Carnaval Tropical de Paris et de l’Île-de-France.

Photo: Alex Monroe