Coing castle (fr. Château du Coing) is located in the town of Saint-Fiacre-sur-Maine, in the Loire-Atlantique department, France, Pays de la Loire, about 30 minutes by car from Nantes.

The Château du Coing, dating from the 18th/19th century, is characterized by an architecture from different eras, the outbuildings of which are pure Italianate Clisson style due to the influence of François-Frédéric Lemot and the Cacault brothers. The estate is the witness of one of the most violent fights in the region between Chouans and Republicans in 1793.

Part of the outbuildings of the castle are listed as historical monuments by decree of February 16, 2018, namely the facades and roofs of the attics, stables and pigsties with the characteristics of the Clissonnais current; the tower in its entirety, including the bread oven to which it is leaned, and the henhouse in its entirety.

Today Chateau du Coing de Saint-Fiacre isn’t just making Muscadet, they are making probably the best Muscadet in the world. Günther-Chéreau family (which owns the castle) has been making wine at Saint Fiacre since 1421.

GPS coordinates: 47° 08′ 56″ N, 1° 26′ 40″ E

Shortest distances by car

From Paris : 4 hr 9 min (393 km) via A11

: 4 hr 9 min (393 km) via A11 From Toulouse : 5 hr 30 min (577 km) via A62 and A10

: 5 hr 30 min (577 km) via A62 and A10 From Lyon : 6 hr 30 min (694 km) via A71 and A85

: 6 hr 30 min (694 km) via A71 and A85 From Marseille : 9 hr 7 min (976 km) via A62

: 9 hr 7 min (976 km) via A62 From Nice : 11 hr (1,159 km) via A7

: 11 hr (1,159 km) via A7 From Monaco : 11 hr 10 min (1,158 km) via A62

: 11 hr 10 min (1,158 km) via A62 From Andorra : 7 hr 44 min (759 km) via A62

: 7 hr 44 min (759 km) via A62 From Madrid : 10 hr 17 min (1,029 km) via A-1

: 10 hr 17 min (1,029 km) via A-1 From Moscow : 34 hr (3,236 km) via E30/M1

: 34 hr (3,236 km) via E30/M1 From Belgrade : 22 hr 2 min (2,111 km) via E70

: 22 hr 2 min (2,111 km) via E70 From Istanbul : 31 hr (3,060 km) via E70

: 31 hr (3,060 km) via E70 From Bern: 9 hr 10 min (904 km) via A6

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here Andorra travel guide