‘Coca de recapte’ with roasted vegetables and marinated sardines

Savory coca is a type of flatbread that comes in many varieties and coca de recapte is one of the most popular. There is also a sweet variety of coca, more cake-like.

Ingredients

For the dough

700 gr. of spelt flour, a pinch of salt, a pinch of sugar, 5 gr. fast acting dry yeast, 350ml of mineral water, 50ml of extra virgin olive oil

For the topping

1 red pepper, 1 eggplant, 1 small onion

8 medium sea sardines

125ml extra virgin olive oil, 300ml cava vinegar (or similar)

2 tablespoons of soy sauce

A little bit of thyme, bay leaf, parsley, fennel and two cloves of garlic

Salt and black pepper

Endive, 2 onions and a good vinaigrette prepared to your liking

Preparation

Clean the sardines well, remove fish bones and with the back of a knife scrape the skin to remove scales. Dry them with kitchen paper and place them on a tray in a salad dressing prepared with salt, black pepper, 2 tablespoons of soy sauce, herbs and finely chopped garlic, and then cover the fillets with vinaigrette made to your liking with olive oil and vinegar. Let it marinate in the fridge for at least 48 hours, which is also a good way to preserve it.

Method

Roast the pepper, eggplant and onion in the oven, let it cool, remove the skin and cut it into strips.

To make the dough, put the flour in the form of a volcano on the kitchen counter, make a dent in the middle and put all the other ingredients in it (yeast should be dissolved with a little bit of warm water), knead it well. Leave it to rest for 30 minutes at room temperature. Once rested, roll the dough to a long, not very wide rectangle, top it with the roasted vegetables strips, alternating colors, add a good splash of extra virgin olive oil and bake at 200ºC for about 15 minutes. Once baked, remove and cool down.

Presentation

Garnish with the marinated sardines and serve with a good salad of endive and onion, dressed to your liking.

Alternatives

You could also top the coca with candied apple and half-cooked foie gras and serve with sprouts on top.

NUTRITIONAL NOTE

This well-balanced recipe, which combines bread, vegetables and fish. Both herring and sardine are fish rich in omega 3, a fat that gives plasticity to our neurons, stimulates good blood circulation and lowers cholesterol levels.