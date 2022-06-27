The most popular Training Cycles, both online and in-person, are those related to the healthcare world, said co-founder of ILERNA Online Virginia Agelet

Online learning is becoming an increasingly attractive option for students around the world because it offers high-quality programs while remaining cheaper. Full-time study is much more expensive due to the associated living costs and expenses.

Online learning is more flexible and convenient. You can study almost anytime, at your own pace and anywhere.

We talked to Virginia Agelet, COO and Co-founder of ILERNA Online, about the advantages of online learning for students and the plans of the company to develop toward the Andorran market.

“Distance education allows our students to combine work, family and study. It is an ideal modality for those people with family and/or professional responsibilities who want to obtain an official degree at their own pace. In addition, with ILERNA Online, students decide on the pace of study, and enrollment is modulated so that they can decide how many subjects they take each semester and pay only for them.

Thanks to the video tutorials and the permanent contact with the teachers, the students can follow the course and solve all their doubts easily.

We offer training courses for families in Health, IT and Communications, Image and Sound, Commerce and Marketing, Administration and Management, Sociocultural and Community Services, Physical and Sports Activities, Sports, Personal Image and Safety and Environment. We offer a total of 36 training cycles in which specialists provide training.

The most popular Training Cycles, both online and in-person, are those related to the healthcare world. Also noteworthy are the training cycles in Computer Science and Communications, where year after year the demand grows and with it the employment of our students.

Most foreign students are of European origin. As with our online training, they only have to travel to Spain to take the exams and in the cycles required by the compulsory face-to-face courses.

It is necessary to distinguish between the students who, with their studies at ILERNA, are looking for their first job, or are actively looking for a job and are studying to get it. In the first case, the employment rate is around 80%. Students who already have professional positions are mostly students who study by distance and need a degree to secure their job or promote their companies.

We must also keep in mind that many students with an intermediate degree continue to study for a higher degree and once they have acquired this degree, they can also enter the university.

So approximately 35% of the students continue to study, combining or not with a job.

We have a Job Bank where collaborating companies can publish their job offers and/or internships for our students, with the advantage that the profile that the company needs can be detailed very well because we have a wide range of degrees in different fields.

The ILERNA Group is currently comprised of nine face-to-face centers, seven already in operation in Seville, Madrid, where we have two centers, Lleida, Tarragona, Córdoba and Jerez; in September we plan to open a macro-center in Barcelona, in the Sagrada Familia area and a center in Campo de Gibraltar.

The group’s expansion project is currently focused on northern Spain.

We are looking for different options for expansion in Andorra as well. The pandemic destroyed our plans. But we had a project and we intend to resume it soon.

We offer the Higher Degree Training Cycle in Early Childhood Education in-person and online. Because it is a higher degree cycle, the minimum age of students is approximately 18 years as it requires an intermediate or baccalaureate degree to access it. We collaborate with different companies all over Spain so that our students can conduct compulsory internships in work centers”.

Irina Rybalchenko for El Periòdic News