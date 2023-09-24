Climate, circular economy, natural environment: VINCI unveils its solutions at Pollutec

In Lyon, from 10 to 13 October 2023, VINCI shall present at the trade show, Pollutec, a number of environmental solutions that facilitate our adaptation to climate change, accelerate the circular economy and preserve the natural environment.

This annual international event brings together environmental and ecological transition players around key issues: water and waste management, energy performance, and even sustainable cities and mobility.

Water management, circular economy, energy, biodiversity and renaturation – visitors will be able to find out more about VINCI’s approach to these key issues and its solutions for, in particular: leak prevention, site waste management, low-carbon concrete and urban cool islands. The Group’s teams will also present specific examples to show how these solutions have been implemented.

