Cirque du Soleil is not able to develop a production this July in Andorra

The beginning of the summer season will be affected by the situation generated by the Covid -19. In this sense, Cirque du Soleil is not able to develop a production this July and therefore it will be moved to July 2021. Andorra is studying a series of possible activities to stimulate the start of the summer season.

The event had to take place in the public car parking of Parc Central, in the centre of Andorra la Vella, and had a capacity of 5000 people per performance.

Free tickets were proposed to the area in front of the stage, where there was standing room only