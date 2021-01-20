Church of the Roser in Tortosa. Drawings by Joan Mañé

  Architecture on the paintings and colorings by Joan Mañé   /   , ,

Church of the Roser in Tortosa. Ink drawing 

Church of the Roser in Tortosa. Watercolor drawing 

by Joan Mañé

Christmas at Svyato-Bogolyubsky monastery, Russia

Vilamacolum views. Feather (marker) drawings by Joan Mañé

Nibelungen Bridge. Pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

Shrine Mare de Déu de Remei in Flix (Catalonia). Marker pen drawing by Joan Mañé

The Cáceres town in Spain. Pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

Basilica Santa Maria de Castelló d’Empúries. Watercolor and ink by Joan Mañé

