Church of St. Romà de les Bons. Pencil drawing by Joan Mañé

  Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé   /   , ,

Església Sant Romà de les Bons in Encamp (Andorra). Drawing by Joan Mañé

Cefalù (Sicily) on drawing. Watercolor by Joan Mañé

The Postcard of “Christmas at church of Saint Elijah the Prophet of Yaroslavl”

The Postcard of “Christmas at the Monastery of Santa Maria of Ripoll”

Tower of the Scipios in Tarragona. Watercolor drawing by Joan Mañé

Church of the Roser in Tortosa. Drawings by Joan Mañé

Christmas at Svyato-Bogolyubsky monastery, Russia

Read more: Architecture on the drawings and colorings by Joan Mañé ...