Church of Santa Maria de Vilamacolum. Feather (marker) drawing by Joan Mañé

Church of Santa Maria de Vilamacolum of XII century (in Alt Empordà, Catalonia). Feather drawing by Joan Mañé

Ancient Sanctuary (Misericordia) in Reus, ink drawing by Joan Mañé

Katz Castle above the German town of St. Goarshausen in Rhineland-Palatinate. Watercolor by Joan Mañé

The Hahnentorburg, part of the medieval fortifications around Cologne, Germany. Watercolor by Joan Mañé

Carmelite church in Warsaw, Poland. Ink pen drawing

Pisa tower on the watercolor by Joan Mañé

Royal Abbey of Santa Maria de Poblet. Ink drawing by Joan Mañé

