Chulilla is a municipality in Valencia province, Valencian Community, Spain. It’s located in the Serranos comarca 60 km from the capital. It has a population of 687 inhabitants (INE 2023). It is a Spanish-speaking municipality, in which Spanish has the legally recognized linguistic predominance.

The town is located on the slope of a high promontory, dominated by the Arab castle that preserves towers and walls on the side of the town, since on the side facing the river there is an impressive canyon that makes it impregnable, so on that side there are no defensive constructions.

Most of the term extends over Cretaceous terrain. On this limestone plateau, the erosion of the Turia River has created a gorge and the Chulilla Salto, 160 meters deep and 10 meters wide.

Main attractions

Rock paintings in the Falfiguera ravine. This is a group of anthropomorphic and zoomorphic representations located in a shelter located just twenty metres above the bed of the seasonal stream tributary of the Turia River. The shelter was discovered in 1998 and since 2011 it has been protected by both national and regional legislation, forming part of the World Heritage Site of Rock Art of the Mediterranean Arc of the Iberian Peninsula.

Church of the Virgen de los Ángeles. It was built on the mosque, 15th and 16th centuries. Originally with a rectangular nave, with a double-pitched roof and two doors. A bell tower, vestry and chapel were added. With baroque ornamentation, the tiled plinth from the 16th century, similar to those of the Corpus Christi church in Valencia (El Patriarca).

It consists of a nave with another one attached to the presbytery, both covered by barrel vaults with lunettes, on pillars and semicircular arches, with lintelled doorways with niches. Among its works, a polychrome wooden carving of a Virgin and Child (16th century) and a canvas of the Virgin of the Castle with Child (17th century) stand out.

Hermitage of Santa Bárbara. Building located on the outskirts of the city, built in 1364 and renovated in 1730. Gothic in style, it has a single nave with a ribbed vault supported by pillars, semicircular and pointed arches.

Chulilla Castle. It consists of a forewall, barbican tower, a circular bastion, vaulted dependency, corner towers, and the stately enclosure with a tower and remains of the residence and auxiliary dependencies. It also had a hermitage dedicated to San Miguel. Inside there are four cisterns. In various places you can see engravings similar to those of the Denia Castle. It was used as a prison for ecclesiastics by order of San Juan de Ribera.

Hermitage of San Josepe. It is a small rural hermitage with a single nave built in 1662 and recently restored.

Festivals

Festival of the enramá (May). The typical “mayos” are celebrated.

Patron Saint Festivals. In honour of Santa Bárbara. With the transfer of the Virgin of the Hermitage (August 15).

Festivals of the Hermitage. They are celebrated the last week of August.

Festivals of the Santísimo Cristo. They are celebrated in September.

How to get to?

From Valencia 55 min (63.5 km) via CV-35

55 min (63.5 km) via CV-35 From Madrid 3 hr 46 min (332 km) via A-3

Main information

Area: 61,8 sq. km (municipality)

Coordinates: 39°39′20″N 0°53′44″W

Population: 687

Languages: Spanish

Currency: Euro

Visa: Schengen

Time: Central European UTC +1

See here Andorra travel guide

See here Pyrenees travel guide

See here France travel guide

See here Spain travel guide